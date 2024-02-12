Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue egg supplies to Russia

12 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of Rosselkhoznadzor reported the import of 19.9 million eggs from Azerbaijan and Türkiye to Russia.

The department said that from February 5 to 12, 2.4 million pieces of Azerbaijani eggs and 4.1 million pieces of Turkish eggs arrived in Russia through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale.

Let us remind you that against the backdrop of a sharp increase in egg prices at the end of 2023, Russia decided to zero out the duty on their import for the first half of 2024. Imports of 1.2 billion eggs will stabilize the price situation.