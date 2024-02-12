Injury of Azerbaijani border guard: criminal case initiated

12 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A criminal case was initiated by the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office on the fact that an Azerbaijani soldier was injured, the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

According to it, the soldier of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Khalilzade, was injured by the fire opened from the Armenian side.

"It was noted that, on the basis of the information received, statements were taken by employees of the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office, together with employees of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Military Prosecutor's Office, the necessary measures were taken, an inspection of the scene of the incident was carried out and other actions were performed",

the department said.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 29,120.2.12 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the basis of attempted premeditated murder committed on the basis of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity. Law enforcement officers interviewed witnesses. All necessary examinations have been ordered and the required investigative actions have been carried out.

Earlier, it became known that the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the border troops of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the day. The incident occurred in the Zangilan district. The events took place at 13:37 local time (12:37 Moscow time). The wounded man was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Minefield maps

New forms of minefields created by Armenia and now located in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, in particular in the Kalbajar region, cannot bring any benefit, since the information in them differs from the actual location of the mines, ANAMA reported.

The agency recalled that the maps, which had been transferred to Azerbaijan earlier, turned out to be useless too. These maps concerned the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail and Zangilan district.

Information about minefields in a number of Azerbaijani territories is still hidden by Yerevan, ANAMA emphasized