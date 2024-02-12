Armenia to punish those responsible for injuring Azerbaijani border guard

12 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is investigating a provocation committed by the Armenian military at the border. As a result of this provocation a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was wounded. This message was released by the Ministry's press service.

It says that an investigation is underway into information that the Armenian Armed Forces began shooting at the Azerbaijani border guards' positions.

In this regard, the Armenian Defense Ministry recalled that there were written orders from the command that clearly define situations in which the military, after analyzing the situation, either can or is obliged to open fire.

"According to preliminary information, on February 12 there was no such situation in this area. If this circumstance is confirmed, those responsible for violating the order will be held accountable",

Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Azerbaijani border guard injured

This afternoon, the Armenian military opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani border guards in the Zangilan region. As a result, an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded and hospitalized. A criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan.