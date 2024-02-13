Baku: Armenia harms peace process with Azerbaijan,

13 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s provocation is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry noted that in light of the stable situation of last 4-5 months, such belligerent acts blatantly contradict with peace messages by Armenia.

"Moreover, such a provocation that was undertaken exactly in the territories observed by the European Union Mission in Armenia raises serious concerns about the aims and purposes of this Mission," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for such provocations against Azerbaijan.

On 12 February, as a result of another military provocation of the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was injured.