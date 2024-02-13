Pashinyan answers question about Putin’s possible arrest during visit to Armenia

13 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he does not decide who to arrest, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, in connection with his ICC warrant.

According to the PM, he has no authority to make any decisions concerning the arrest of these or those people.

“And as I said, Armenia as a responsible state must remain committed to all of her international commitments, including the commitments that it has in the relationship with the Russian Federation and commitments that the country has in international relations,” Nikol Pashinyan told The Telegraph.

On February, Armenia officially became a full member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Last year, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president.