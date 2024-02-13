Russia and Iran completing comprehensive partnership deal

13 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The development of an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran is at the final stage, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said.

According to him, the document will be signed in the foreseeable future.

"This is truly the most important fundamental document, which may determine Russian-Iranian interaction for the coming years, and perhaps decades. We are talking about a new interstate agreement, a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," Dedov said.

The diplomat noted that "work is currently underway on the final development and finalization of this document, RIA Novosti reported.