Azerbaijan increasing gas exports to Europe

13 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan exported 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in January 2024, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to him, gas exports increased by 4.5% in the reporting month.

Meanwhile, 800 million cubic meters were exported to Türkiye, and 400 million cubic meters to Georgia.

The Southern Gas Corridor transports of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.

In January 2024, Azerbaijan increased gas production by 30 million cubic meters. During this period, 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported out of a total of 4.3 billion.

The proven reserves of the Shah Deniz field reach 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

The Umid-Babek field could hold reserves totaling 400 billion cubic meters of gas and 80 million tons of condensate.

The Shafag-Asiman block is estimated to hold reserves of 500 billion cubic meters of gas and 65 million tons of condensate.

Additionally, the initial stage of production from the Absheron field aims to yield 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas.