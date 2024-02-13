Kazakh oil supplies through Azerbaijan increase

13 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export amounted to 287,000 tons in January 2024, which is 76,000 tons more compared to the same period last year, the KazTransOil press service said.

In particular, the volume of oil transportation towards the port of Baku from the port of Aktau increased by 60,000 tons and amounted to 116,000 tons.

In addition, 171,000 tons of Kazakh oil were shipped towards the port of Makhachkala from the port of Aktau, which is 17,000 tons more compared to the same figure for January 2023.

The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau amounted to 3.3 million tons from January through 2023.

Thus, the increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline to almost 1.4 million tons.