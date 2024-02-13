'Flying taxis' to be launched in Dubai

13 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flying taxis could be in the skies above Dubai already next year. A new deal was signed between local officials and a California-based transportation company.

The agreement is between Joby Aviation and Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), which claim there could be air taxi services within the Emirate by “early 2026.”

Initial operations could even begin next year, several months ahead of the 2026 official launch.

Joby’s air taxis take off and lands vertically within the scope of existing helipads. However, unlike a helicopter, it has much shorter wings with multiple small rotors. These are powered by quieter electric engines and create less vibration than current rotary aircraft.

The contract gives the U.S. firm exclusive rights to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years.

A journey from the city’s main airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take just 10 minutes, compared with 45+ minutes by car.