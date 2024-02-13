Western Azerbaijan Community slams Armenia's provocation

13 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the recent military provocation by Armenia on the conditional border with Azerbaijan.

The Western Azerbaijan Community emphasized that the military provocation is a result of Armenia's arming by certain states led by France and points to its evasion of signing a peace treaty.

"Why don't we hear from Josep Borrell, the State Department, congressmen, racist French politicians, Dutch, Canadian, Lithuanian, European Parliament, 'Don Quixotes' like Frank Schwabe, Natalie Loiseau, Marina Kaljurand, and Jean-Christophe Buisson?" the statement reads.

The community called on Armenia not to act at third countries' request and not to repeat mistakes.