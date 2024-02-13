Ilham Aliyev officially declared President of Azerbaijan by Constitutional Court

13 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Plenum has held a meeting today on the early presidential election.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said that the presidential election was held in 125 electoral districts.

Panahov discussed the favorable conditions provided for candidates, emphasizing the allocation of free airtime and newspaper space.

"The CEC registered an ample number of local and foreign observers and installed webcams in 20 percent of polling stations to guarantee the freedom, democracy, and transparency of the election," the CEC chairman said.

Panahov added that seven candidates were registered for the presidential election, and equal conditions were provided for all candidates throughout the electoral process.

"The election saw active voter participation. On voting day, the processes were extensively covered, both through information disseminated by the CEC and via webcams," Mazahir Panahov said.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farkhad Abdullaev announced the results at the session, and the Constitutional Court's Plenum approved the presidential election results.

Abdullaev said that, according to the legislation, Ilham Aliyev is regarded as Azerbaijan's elected president for the next seven years. The ruling is final, and no appeals are entertained.

He noted that Ilham Aliyev won with 92.12% of the vote. Voter turnout in the election was 76.43%.

Inauguration ceremony

Article 103 of the Constitution requires the elected president to take the oath within 3 days following the Constitutional Court's official pronouncement of the presidential election results.