How many days until month of Ramadan?

13 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are less than 30 days left until the start of the holy month of Ramadan. On this occasion, a countdown is given to the beginning of the month.

This happened after a new crescent moon appeared in the sky. It is the sign of the arrival of Sha'ban, the eighth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Followers of Islam use the month of Sha'ban to prepare for Ramadan. Thus, there are 30 days left until the holy month. Believers will observe the fast from dawn to dusk.

Ramadan in 2024

Let us remind you that this year the holy month of Ramadan will begin on March 11. It will end on April 9 with the celebration of Eid al-Adha, which is one of the main Muslim holidays