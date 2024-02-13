Baku accuses Yerevan of groundless statements

13 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the recent statements of the Armenian Foreign Ministry. The statement was published on the ministry's website.

Baku stated that the statements of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the measures of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the provocation of Armenia had been a pretext for escalation were completely unfounded.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that the actions of the Azerbaijani military were a retaliatory measure.

"After a military provocation that led to the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman, the Azerbaijani side eliminated the threat posed by the Armenian military post",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

In conclusion, the press service of the ministry recalled that Azerbaijan was committed to the peace process. The ministry called on Yerevan to avoid military escalation, which could threaten efforts in this direction.