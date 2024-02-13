Iranian parliament temporarily loses its website

13 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hackers have hacked the official website of the Iranian Majlis, Tasnim reports.

"The website of Iran's parliament and Khane-ye Mellat news agency have been hacked. The Parliament's website has been unavailable since this morning due to cyber attacks",

the news agency reported.

Experts are determining how serious the damage was, the report clarifies.

Preliminarily, we can say that hackers gained access to a number of documents published on the Parliament's website. This is confirmed by the changes made to them by cybercriminals.

At the time of writing this material, the website of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic was unavailable.

Parliament of Iran

The Iranian Parliament is called the Islamic Consultative Assembly or Majlis.

Its deputies are elected by the popular vote. Their term of office is 4 years.