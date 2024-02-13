Azerbaijan and UAE unite in fight against global warming

13 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heads of the UN climate conferences in 2023-2025 - the UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil - announced that they had made a trilateral format to achieve the goals of the climate agenda. In particular, it was decided to work on a "road map" to achieve the goal of keeping global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees.

"We will work together... with our friends in Baku and Brazil to ensure that the promises made at the end of 2023 in Dubai are fulfilled. Together we will ensure that the new agreements reached at the next Conference of the Parties set us on the path needed to achieve our mission",

COP28 Chairman Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said.

Let us remind you that COP29 will take place in Baku this year. The plan is to agree on a new collective quantified target (NCQG) on climate finance for developing countries.

Chairman of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at a meeting in Dubai that the republic's authorities will do everything to keep the rise of the global temperature within 1.5 degrees.