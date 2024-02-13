Georgian airline to connect Tbilisi and London

13 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian airline Air Iveria will launch a Tbilisi-London flight in a few months.

According to Kommersant, flights will be carried out three times a week. In Tbilisi, these flights will be served by Shota Rustaveli Airport, and they will be served by Gatwick Airport in London.

The launch of the new direction is scheduled for May 13, 2024.

Let us remind you that currently there are no direct flights between the capitals of Georgia and the UK. One can get to London with one transfer flight. Flights are operated by Turkish airline Pegasus.