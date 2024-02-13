France imposes sanctions against Israel

13 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Paris expressed concern about the fate of Palestinian citizens living in the West Bank. The French authorities have accused nearly three dozen Israeli settlers of extremism and imposed sanctions against them.

"These measures are being introduced as settler violence against the Palestinian population has increased in recent months. In this regard, 28 Israeli extremist settlers are prohibited from entering French territory",

the French Foreign Ministry said.

The statement further emphasized that in this way France noted the inadmissibility of using violence against Palestinian citizens. It is also noted that Paris will seek to expand the sanctions to the level of the entire European Union.

In addition to this, the statement calls on the leadership of the Jewish state to punish the perpetrators.