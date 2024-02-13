Landslide hits gold mine in Türkiye

13 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Erzincan province's authorities reported a massive landslide at a local gold mine.

It is reported that it is not yet known whether there are people under the rubble, but this is not excluded, since there is no information about nine workers.

"There may be people underground, their number is still unknown. Rescue units have been sent to the mine area"

Governor of the province Hamza Aydogdu said.

It is known that four hundred specialists are involved in search and rescue operations, as well as technical means. A prosecutor's investigation into the matter is underway.