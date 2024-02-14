Mahsa Amini uncle jailed for five years in Iran

14 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian authorities have handed down a jail sentence of over five years to the uncle of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian woman whose custody death sparked months of protests, over his anti-government views expressed during the 2022 demonstrations, the rights group Hengaw said.

Safa Aeli was sentenced to five years and four months in prison by the Revolutionary Court in the family's hometown of Saqez.

In addition, he was punished with sanctions including a highly unusual demand to produce a written document outlining the biography of a member of the security forces killed in the protests and then submit his "own personal interpretation" of the finished document to the judicial authorities.

The charges against him include taking part in protests that violated internal security, dissemination of anti-government propaganda, and insulting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in hospital on September 16, 2022 after being arrested for allegedly flouting the strict dress rules for women in the Islamic republic.