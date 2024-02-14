Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at European Championships

14 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have won medals at the European Championships held in Romania's capital Bucharest.

Murad Mamedov, who competed in the weight category up to 63 kg, won a gold medal, defeating Ukrainian Alexander Khrusha in the final with a score of 2:1.

Rashad Mamedov, 55 kg, lost in the decisive match to Moldovan Artem Deleanul with a score of 3:5 and took second place.

Beka Kandelaki,130 kg, won the bronze medal, beating the Norwegian Oscar Marvik in terms of the quality of technical actions.

Islam Abbasov, 87 kg, lost with a score of 1:2 to Olympic champion, world and European champion Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) in the match for third place and finished the tournament without a medal.