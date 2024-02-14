Ilham Aliyev inaugurated as President of Azerbaijan

14 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The swearing-in ceremony of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started today, on February 14, in Baku.

The ceremony is underway at the Milli Majlis.

Under the accompaniment of the ceremonial march, soldiers of the Armed Forces brought the National Flag of Azerbaijan and the standard (flag) of the President of Azerbaijan onto the stage.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev addressed the event

"As you know, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with its decision dated February 13, 2024, confirmed the results of the Central Election Commission regarding the snap presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, declaring Mr. Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Farhad Abdullayev said.

Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev was invited for swearing-in ceremony in the presence of the judges of the Constitutional Court. He put his hand on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and took the oath. The President then put his hand on the Holy Quran and swore.The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Ilham Aliyev dropped to one knee and kissed the National Flag of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev won the early election in Azerbaijan with 92.12% of the vote, which is about 4,6 million votes. According to the Azerbaijani CEC, voter turnout in the election was 76.43%.

The Constitutional Court's Plenum approved the presidential election results. According to the legislation, Ilham Aliyev is regarded as Azerbaijan's elected president for the next 7 years.

Article 103 of the Constitution requires the elected president to take the oath within 3 days following the Constitutional Court's official pronouncement of the presidential election results.