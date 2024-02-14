Armenia does not refuse military provocations - Azerbaijani Ombudsman

14 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia, which has committed mine terror against Azerbaijan, still does not give up its insidious policy, Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva said.

"On February 12, Armenian armed forces once again committed a military provocation by firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the area of Kokhanebi settlement of Tovuz district, as well as at the position of the Border Troops of the State Border Service (SBS) in the territory of Kollugishlag village of Zangilan district, as a result of which a serviceman of the SBS was wounded," Sabina Aliyeva said.

She urged Yerevan to refuse such provocative actions, which increase tension in the region at a time when new opportunities for the peace process are emerging, and take real steps towards the establishment of peace.