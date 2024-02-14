EU says it begins rapprochement with Armenia

14 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union and Armenia launched work on an ambitious plan to deep their bilateral partnership, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during the press conference following the 5th EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

"In October in the European Parliament, your Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] said that Armenia is ready to move closer to the European Union. In response, last October, the European Council, at the highest political level of the European Union, tasked me and the Commission to explore ways to strengthen our relations - EU-Armenia relations - “in all their dimensions”. In this context, today we decided to launch work on an ambitious new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda," Josep Borrell said.

In addition, he noted that in the near future Brussels plans to further enhancing our cooperation in the area of security and defence.

Borrell also welcomed Armenia's steps taken in the fight against corruption, encouraging the republic's government to further address challenges in the fight against discrimination, hate speech and disinformation.