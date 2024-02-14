IDF chief: military operation in Gaza to last for long

14 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the Israeli military’s achievements amid the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip are higher than it had expected at this stage, but that they are still not enough to complete the campaign’s goals as of yet.

“We have been fighting for about four months and there is still a way to go,” Halevi said.

According to him, Israel will continue it until the goals of the war are completed: attack the senior Hamas leadership, return the Gaza border residents to their homes in safety, and bring all the hostages home.