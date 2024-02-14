Baku suggests involving Armenian military in Karabakh search process

14 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side should be involved in the search for burial sites in Karabakh, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens said.

Field commanders and other authorized persons with sufficient information about the location of mass graves should be involved in the process of searching for the burial places of missing Azerbaijani citizens who led Armenia's military operations before 1994,