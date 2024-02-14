Explosion at Iran's gas pipeline could be act of sabotage

Explosions struck a natural gas pipeline in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province province of Iran early on February 14.
The incident happened in Boroujen city and a subsequent fire occurred following the blast, according to the Boroujen governor.
The firefighters and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident, Mehr reported.
According to a official, a “sabotage and terrorist” action caused explosions along several areas of the line, IRNA reported.
The incident left no casualties.