Armenia escalating situation on border with Azerbaijan

14 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia committed another provocation directed against Azerbaijan today, on February 14.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights with a quadcopter from their positions located in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istibulag settlement of Kalbajar region.