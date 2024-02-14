CSTO: Europe increases tension on border between Armenia and Azerbaijan

14 Feb. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Third countries are trying to gain a foothold in the South Caucasus due to the conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This statement was made by the head of the CSTO headquarters, Andrei Serdyukov.

He noted that Baku and Yerevan need to make peace in order to maintain stability in the region.

"Attempts by individual states to strengthen their own positions in the South Caucasus, gain access to Caspian resources and provide themselves with direct access to Central Asia are being recorded. The high conflict potential of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is being actively used for this. The conclusion of a peace agreement will remain important in the further settlement of the situation",

Andrey Serdyukov said.

Serdyukov also emphasized that Western countries were trying to influence the situation, despite the fact that Armenia was a member of the CSTO.

"Despite Armenia's membership in the organization, attempts from outside continue to influence the format of the post-conflict settlement",

Andrey Serdyukov said.