14 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Wizz Air plane, which operated the Kutaisi-Barcelona flight, had to return to Georgia shortly after departure. This was reported at the Kutaisi airport.

The crew of the aircraft decided to abort the flight immediately after receiving a call that there were explosives on board.

All passengers were evacuated. Currently, the airliner is being checked for bombs by sappers and dog handlers.