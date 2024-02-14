President of Azerbaijan and First Lady pay honor to National Leader

14 Feb. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on February 14, after the inauguration ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of the creator of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, the national leader of the people of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, in the Alley of Honor in Baku and paid tribute to his memory.

The Head of State and First Lady laid flowers at the grave of the great leader, AZERTAC reports.

Then the Head of State and First lady visited the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid flowers at her grave.

The couple also laid flowers on the graves of the famous statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also visited Shehidlyar Khiyabani, a sacred place for the people of the country, where they honored the blessed memory of the heroic sons and daughters of the Motherland who died in the struggle for the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then the Head of State and First Lady laid flowers at the Eternal Flame memorial.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva looked at the panorama of Baku and took a photo as a souvenir.