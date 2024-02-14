Dams in Türkiye to be made earthquake-resistant

14 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is introducing a new dam monitoring system following the devastating earthquakes last year. This information was announced by the General Director of the State Enterprise for Water Works and Hydraulic Structures Mehmet Akif Balta.

He noted that thermal imaging cameras and night vision equipment were being installed at the dams.

"The installation of the system at the Atatürk hydroelectric power station is currently being completed. This system is designed to prevent negative situations that may occur in the event of a natural disaster",

Mehmet Akif Balta said.

According to the Director General of the department, such systems will be introduced at all structures in the country, and especially in areas that are prone to earthquakes. He noted that 140 dams were damaged during seismic activity last year. Now, with the help of the new system, this can be prevented.

"The system allows for remote monitoring. The image of the system is not interrupted even when the Internet is turned off. In the event of any negative situation, it will be reported directly to the Emergency Management Department. We place cameras in reinforced areas of the dams that will not be affected by an earthquake",

Mehmet Akif Balta said.