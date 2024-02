14 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, February 14, the Iranian IRGC Navy unveiled a new sea-launched cruise missile. Local media reported this.

"The IRGC Navy presented and successfully tested new sea-launched cruise missiles in the area of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb Islands in the Persian Gulf",

Tasnim agency said

It was previously reported that the IRGC recently launched two long-range ballistic missiles from a ship. They successfully hit the targets.