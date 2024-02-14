Flow of Chinese tourists to Dagestan increases

14 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of tourists from Asian countries has increased in Dagestan. Most of these tourists come from China. Travelers from the UAE, Vietnam and Japan also come to Russia, MegaFon writes.

The Russian operator states that residents of China actively visit Moscow and St.Petersburg. Over 57% of all Chinese trips are taken to the capital.

Holidays in the Far East - in the Primorsky and Trans-Baikal Territories, as well as in the Amur Region - are traditionally in demand among Chinese residents. At the same time, they began to visit the Murmansk, Irkutsk and Tver regions.

As for Dagestan, more than 100 residents of this country have already visited the North Caucasian republic, increasing the flow of tourists from China to the region by 6 times.