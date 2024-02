14 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan held a meeting with the Kazakh Ambassador to Yerevan Bolat Imanbayev, the press service of the Ministry reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues of infrastructure and interregional cooperation.

In addition to this, the minister and diplomat talked about the upcoming visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Armenia.