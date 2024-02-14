Ilham Aliyev: Armenia must renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan

14 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia will sign a peace agreement when Armenian laws are put in order and Armenia renounces its territorial claims against Azerbaijan. This statement was made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the inauguration ceremony.

The Head of State warned that, no matter how many patrons Armenia has, no one will be able to stop Azerbaijan. At the same time, the President indicated that Baku had no claims to the Armenian territories, but Yerevan was obliged to renounce its claims. Ilham Aliyev also emphasized that speaking with Azerbaijan in the language of unfounded claims and blackmail would cost Armenia dearly, and this was obvious.

The Azerbaijani President recalled that in the post-war period, Azerbaijan had demonstrated its principled position that it adhered to on all issues, and Yerevan was also obliged to implement all its obligations.

Ilham Aliyev stated that, after some time, Armenia began to make territorial claims against Azerbaijan again, and it was not going to give them up. The Head of State suggested that Yerevan had forgotten about the Second Karabakh War's results or someone was telling them not to comply with these obligations.