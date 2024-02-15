Georgia invites OSCE/ODIHR observers for elections

15 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Foreign Ministry addressed the Director of the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Matteo Mecacci, with an invitation to send observers for the general elections in the country, set for October.

According to the ministry, the Georgian government's goal was to conduct “transparent, free and fair elections, in accordance with international standards and best European democratic practices”.

The letter also emphasised Tbilisi’s readiness to contribute to the “effective performance of their functions by the observers”.

February had been defined as the timeframe for inviting the observers in the Government plan for the implementation of the European Union conditions for opening accession talks with Tbilisi.

The plan was unveiled in December, after the country obtained the bloc’s membership candidate status earlier the same month.