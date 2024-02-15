Avtovaz to set up assembly of Lada cars in Azerbaijan

15 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian carmaker Avtovaz is in talks to establish semi knocked down (SKD) assembly of Lada cars in Azerbaijan, Avtovaz head Maxim Sokolov said.

He noted that their right now the Avtovaz delegation is in Azerbaijan and conducting such negotiations. According to Sokolov, they are looking at the production capacities of our future partners.

"I hope, I will say it cautiously, that in the spring there will be good news about Avtovaz’s presence in that region," Sokolov said.

According to him, the model range will be quite wide and will include at least four models.