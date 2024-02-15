Deception of tourists in Georgia: suspects detained

15 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said law enforcement officers had arrested four individuals for fraudulently overcharging tourists for service and products at a restaurant in Tbilisi.

According to the ministry, its investigation had established the manager of a restaurant in Georgia’s capital had developed a fraudulent scheme together with an employee, in which female promotional agents contacted male foreign visitors in the country via an application.

The scheme involved the visitors inviting the agents to the restaurant, before they were illegally overcharged on their orders.

The body also said threats and psychological coercion were used against the victims if they refused to pay the overcharged prices.

The crime is punishable by 7-10 years of imprisonment.