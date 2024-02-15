Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to take steps towards de-escalation

15 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry is concerned about the aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the briefing.

"We are seriously concerned about this manifestation... We urge restraint and de-escalation steps to avoid any actions fraught with further degradation of the situation," Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that all issues should be resolved exclusively peacefully.

"The incident once again confirms the need for the parties to return as soon as possible to the implementation of the set of trilateral agreements at the highest level, which were concluded in the period from 2020 to 2022," Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that territorial disputes should be resolved within the framework of bilateral commissions on the border delimitation.