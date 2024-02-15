European Wrestling Championships 2024: Azerbaijan sets historical record

15 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler has won a gold medal at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships, which are underway in Romania's capital Bucharest.

Khasrat Jafarov, who competed in the weight category up to 67 kg, won a gold medal, defeating Russian Ruslan Bichurin in the final.

Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Nihad Mammadli (60 kg) and Murad Mammadov (63 kg) won gold medals, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) won a silver medal, as well as Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) won a bronze medal.

Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers won three gold medals at the European Championships for the first time in history.

President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the Azerbaijani wrestlers.

"We extend heartfelt congratulations to our wrestlers and coaches for this momentous achievement and wish them continued success in future competitions," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The European Championship will last until February 18.