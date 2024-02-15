Moscow urges Yerevan not to trust West

15 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Any intervention by the West as an extra-regional force always ended in chaos, Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin warned Armenia in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He stressed that, according to Moscow, the future of the South Caucasus must be determined by the countries for which this region is a common home, these are neither America, nor France, nor other EU countries.

“We consider it counterproductive to drag non-regional forces, ‘Westerners’, into the region, which, unfortunately, official Yerevan has been inclined to do lately. We see that in not a single country or region where the U.S. and its satellites from the EU and NATO intervened, did stability and sustainable peace occur. There was only destruction of statehood, chaos and destabilization," the diplomat said.

Galuzin noted that the interests of the West in the South Caucasus region are not about helping Armenia normalize relations with Azerbaijan and achieve lasting peace, but alienating Russia from the process and creating more one source of tension.