15 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Consulate General will be opened in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, the corresponding document was published on the official legal information portal.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the opening of the Consulate General.

It was noted that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with determining the staffing level of the Consulate General and approving its staffing schedule.