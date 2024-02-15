Armenia to acquire €23mln building in Paris to house embassy

15 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government will purchase a service building for 23 million euros to house its embassy in Paris.

It was decided to allocate Armenian drams equivalent to 23 million euros from the reserve fund of the Armenian government’s 2024 state budget to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to purchase the building.

The building is located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, it has historical value because since 1956 it belonged to French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing (1974-1981).

The entire process of buying this building, from the signing the agreement of intent to sell to the state registration of rights, will take about four months.