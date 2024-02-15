Russian football team to play Paraguay in friendly in March

15 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team will play a friendly match against the national squad of Paraguay in the Russian capital of Moscow on March 25, the Russian Football Union (RFU) press office announced.

The match will be played at the over 25,700-seat capacity VTB-Arena and the kick-off time is set to be announced later.

According to the press service, the friendly match between Russia and Paraguay would be officially registered by the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia will play a friendly football match against the national team of Serbia on March 21.