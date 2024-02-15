New scandal involving president erupts in Georgia

15 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili condemned President Salome Zourabichvili’s planned, unauthorised participation in the Munich Security Conference this week, claiming she was being “backed” by the United National Movement opposition party and her actions “harmed” the country’s international image.

Papuashvili asserted Zourabichvili would be present at the MSC “solely as a private individual” and not as an official representing her country due to the absence of Government approval for her trip, and claimed her “disregard for the Georgian constitution and its people”.

"It appears Zourabishvili views Georgia as merely an extension of her current domain, where she feels entitled to act with impunity," Shalva Papuashvili said.

The Parliament Speaker attributed Zourabichvili’s continued position to the backing she received from UNM last year, after the country’s Constitutional Court confirmed she had violated the law through unauthorised foreign visits earlier the same year. The ruling party fell short of votes to dismiss her in the subsequent impeachment hearing at the Parliament.

Papuashvili also claimed “time will show” how the President “has to pay back” for the opposition’s support.

This year, Georgia will be represented at the Munich Conference by two delegations. In addition to Salome Zurabishvili, the event will be attended by the country's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.