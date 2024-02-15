National Geographic names Georgia among great adventures for 2024

15 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

National Geographic named a ski tour UNESCO sites in Georgia among 20 great adventures for 2024 in an annual Best of the World feature.

Among the famous tourist destinations, including Sri Lanka, Chile, Australia, Thailand and Scotland, Georgia has been ranked third in the list by the experts of the global community of National Geographic.

"Skiing is still a way of life in the mountainous republic of Georgia. Now visitors can enjoy some of the nation’s best backcountry skiing in the Caucasus, in Svaneti, excursions may lead skiers through panoramic Gvibari Pass or to mediaeval Ushguli villages, among the highest continuously inhabited in Europe”, the article reads.

In the article, National Geographic recommends tourists to visit Georgia between December to April to experience ski tours in the country, while featuring a video of a skier descending a peak above Ushguli, a UNESCO-listed community of villages nestled in the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia.