Georgian Foreign Minister visiting Turkey

15 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who is currently visiting Turkey, will meet the country’s top officials on February 15 to discuss ways of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the states, the Georgian foreign office said.

Scheduled discussions with Darchiashvili's Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulmuş will also centre around exploring avenues for further Tbilisi-Ankara cooperation in various sectors.

The sides will address the current bilateral agenda between the two nations, before the visit ends later today.