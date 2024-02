15 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Saatlı region of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Republican Seismic Service Center of ANAS reports.

The magnitude was 3.9. According to the data, residents felt tremors.

In January, an earthquake shook Shirvan, the magnitude of the tremors was 5.1, and the hypocenter was located at a depth of 53 km.

The natural disaster caused cracks in some private homes.