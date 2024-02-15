German Chancellor and British Prime Minister congratulate Ilham Aliyev on his victory

15 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader reports.

Scholz noted that Germany was ready to help Azerbaijan in the course of modernization and on the way to strengthening the structures of the rule of law.

At the end of his congratulations, he wished Aliyev success in his state activities.

Sunak stressed in his telegram that the UK would support Azerbaijan in the successful hosting of the COP. In conclusion, he also wished the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan success in his post.