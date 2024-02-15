IRGC conducts exercises in Strait of Hormuz

15 Feb. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted complex exercises, including a strike on a simulated Israeli air base. According to the scenario, IDF F-35 aircraft were stationed at the base.

The exercises also took place in the Strait of Hormuz. During the maneuvers, a combined airborne and underwater operation was carried out to capture and destroy control posts of the simulated enemy.

In addition to this, it became known that a ballistic missile was successfully launched as part of maneuvers in the Persian Gulf. Let us recall that the IRGC troops, among other things, protect the northern islands of the Persian Gulf from possible attack.